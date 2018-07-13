YG Facing Felony Charges In Las Vegas Chain Snatching Incident

West coast rapper YG allegedly got into some funk in Las Vegas back in May when a man claims he snatched his chain and diamond-encrusted charm. The Still Brazy rapper faces felony charges in the matter after turning himself in.

TMZ reports:

The rapper was in a Vegas court Thursday after a warrant was issued for his arrest and he turned himself in. YG was hit with felony robbery and he was released after posting $20k bail.

Vegas police tell us … the incident went down in late May at the Cosmopolitan around 4 AM, after a man approached YG and asked for a pic but was turned away by his crew. We’re told the guy told YG he’s not a real celeb … and casino’s surveillance footage shows YG retaliating by yanking a chain off his neck.

We’re told the chain fell to the ground, and YG is then seen on video picking up the necklace pendant — valued somewhere between $3,000 and $9,000 — before taking off.

The outlet adds there may be video evidence and that the alleged victim is suing YG for $250,000 over having his crew serve a fade on top of the robbery.

Photo: LVPD/TMZ