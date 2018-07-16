CLOSE
Home > News

African Team Defeats Croatia to Win the FIFA World Cup 2018

The kits says France, but this W was for Africa.

Leave a comment
TOPSHOT-FBL-WC-2018-MATCH64-FRA-CRO

Source: ODD ANDERSEN / Getty

France defeated Croatia to win the FIFA World Cup 2018. That’s what it says on paper, but one look at the members of the French team and it’s clear as day that it was Africa who really won. 

Listen, these are facts, the majority of the French national team is of African descent.

 

Thus per Twitter logic, Africa got that W.

 

And don’t think France doesn’t have racial problems it needs to cut the f*ck out.

We. See. No. Lies. Here. (via @khaledbeydoun)

A post shared by The Shadow League (@theshadowleague) on

 

Peep Twitter’s reaction to the French African team’s World Cup win below and on the following pages. Salute!

Africa , France , world cup

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Anna Faris Shops
Couponing While Black: Woman Says White CVS Worker Called Cops On Her Over Coupon
07.16.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close