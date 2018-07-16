African Team Defeats Croatia to Win the FIFA World Cup 2018

France defeated Croatia to win the FIFA World Cup 2018. That’s what it says on paper, but one look at the members of the French team and it’s clear as day that it was Africa who really won.

Listen, these are facts, the majority of the French national team is of African descent.

FRANCE IS GOING TO THE WORLD CUP FINAL AND 15 OF THEIR 23 PLAYERS HAVE ROOTS IN AFRICA SO IN A WAY ITS LIKE AFRICA GOING TO THE FINAL I KNOW ITS NOT REALLY BUT LOOK THE DIASPORA IS COMPLICATED AND COLONIALISM MESSED EVERYTHING UP SO JUST LET US HAVE THIS MOMENT — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) July 10, 2018

Thus per Twitter logic, Africa got that W.

Africans: “We are celebrating France’s World Cup win because they’re just another African Team” World: “Haha no they’re not” French National Team: pic.twitter.com/Et6jpYkAed — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) July 15, 2018

And don’t think France doesn’t have racial problems it needs to cut the f*ck out.

Peep Twitter’s reaction to the French African team’s World Cup win below and on the following pages. Salute!

S/o to Africa for winning the World Cup for France! Le Pen is shaking!!!! — Zoé (@ztsamudzi) July 15, 2018

France has become the FIRST African team to win the World Cup 😋 Mandanda (🇨🇩)

Umtiti (🇨🇲)

Rami (🇲🇦)

Kimpembe (🇨🇩)

Sidibe (🇲🇱)

Mendy (🇨🇮)

Matuidi (🇨🇩 🇦🇴)

Fekir (🇩🇿)

Pogba (🇬🇳)

Tolisso (🇹🇬)

Nzonzi (🇨🇩)

Kante (🇲🇱)

Mbappe (🇩🇿 🇨🇲)

Dembele (🇸🇳 🇲🇱) pic.twitter.com/9ggUP1VqUw — 9GAG Football ⚽ (@9GAGFootball) July 15, 2018

Congrats to Africa on the World Cup win. Fuck France. — Manny (@Papi_Montenegro) July 15, 2018

Africa actually won the world cup through france 😂 — Aya bi ekun (@don_jidz) July 15, 2018

