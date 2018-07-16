African Team Defeats Croatia to Win the FIFA World Cup 2018

France defeated Croatia to win the FIFA World Cup 2018. That’s what it says on paper, but one look at the members of the French team and it’s clear as day that it was Africa who really won.
Listen, these are facts, the majority of the French national team is of African descent.
Thus per Twitter logic, Africa got that W.
And don’t think France doesn’t have racial problems it needs to cut the f*ck out.
Peep Twitter’s reaction to the French African team’s World Cup win below and on the following pages. Salute!
