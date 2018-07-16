Morehouse Ejects Papa John’s From The Paint

Morehouse did the right thing. The HBCU has decided to end its relationship with Papa John’s after its founder John Schnatter used the N-word.
We’re wondering why Morehouse still had a relationship with Papa John’s after its NFL kerfuffle, but that’s neither here nor there.
Schnatter used the N-word in a conference call last Wednesday, and quickly had his spot blown up. Since then, he was removed from Papa John’s board of directors.
However, in a recent interview, Schnatter implied he was the victim and that he only used the N-word because he doesn’t use the N-word.
Yeah, racist logic rarely ever makes sense.
