Morehouse Ejects Papa John’s From The Paint

Morehouse did the right thing. The HBCU has decided to end its relationship with Papa John’s after its founder John Schnatter used the N-word.

Due to a recent racial slur made by Papa John’s founder John Schnatter, @Morehouse is immediately suspending its campus dining relationship with Papa John's. The College is exploring all options for removal of the franchise from campus in light of this highly offensive behavior. — Morehouse College (@Morehouse) July 14, 2018

We’re wondering why Morehouse still had a relationship with Papa John’s after its NFL kerfuffle, but that’s neither here nor there.

Schnatter used the N-word in a conference call last Wednesday, and quickly had his spot blown up. Since then, he was removed from Papa John’s board of directors.

However, in a recent interview, Schnatter implied he was the victim and that he only used the N-word because he doesn’t use the N-word.

Yeah, racist logic rarely ever makes sense.

—

Photo: Getty