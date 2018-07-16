CLOSE
Morehouse Ejects Papa John’s From The Paint

The cancelations continues, as they should.

Morehouse did the right thing. The HBCU has decided to end its relationship with Papa John’s after its founder John Schnatter used the N-word

We’re wondering why Morehouse still had a relationship with Papa John’s after its NFL kerfuffle, but that’s neither here nor there.

Schnatter used the N-word in a conference call last Wednesday, and quickly had his spot blown up. Since then, he was removed from Papa John’s board of directors.

However, in a recent interview, Schnatter implied he was the victim and that he only used the N-word because he doesn’t use the N-word.

Yeah, racist logic rarely ever makes sense.

