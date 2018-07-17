No, Chance The Rapper Isn’t Dropping An Album This Week

Looks like Chance The Rapper isn’t really with the guerilla tactics that artists use when dropping albums these days.

In a recent interview for the Chicago Tribune gave his fans a heads up that new material was on the way… or did he?

After fans began to get excited that Chance was going to be dropping a new album by the end of the week, Chano quickly poured cold water on that rumor when he took to Twitter to clear that misconception up.

Sorry no album this week, def been in the stu tho. 😎 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 17, 2018

What the hell, man?! We’re not sure whether the Chicago Tribune misunderstood what Chance said during the interview or if the Grammy Award-winning artist simply changed his mind, but fans were disappointed that their summer just got a bit more cold.

Either way it was interesting to learn that Chance The Rapper’s collaboration with Kanye West might indeed be coming sooner than later as the two spent some time in the mountains of Wyoming, breaking beats in the midst of Ye dealing with the backlash of his MAGA mindset.

“We’re up in the mountains around these wild animals — it’s very different out there — and we got some music done, and then he asked me if he could do an album with me,” Chance says. “I don’t know of a timeline on it yet, the trajectory of it, but he’s coming here to work on it some more. We’ve just started making it, but I don’t want to manipulate the situation and impose any time frame, because that can hinder you.”

Well, that should be interesting.

No word yet on when the album will be done or when it’ll even drop but fans will be ready to gobble up whatever the “Cocoa Butter Kisses” artist serves up after pulling it out the oven.

Photo: WENN.com