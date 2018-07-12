Do You Care?: Chance The Rapper & Kanye West Working On Album Later This Month

Chance The Rapper is arguably the most successful rapper out of Chicago right now who didn’t say slavery was optional. Today (July 12), Lil Chano revealed that he and fellow Chi-Town native Kanye West are scheduled to get into the studio and work on an album later this month.

Appearing on Windy City Live, the recently engaged rapper and activist was inevitably asked about Kanye West, who he thoroughly bigged up. The praise led to him mention they wouldn’t just be exchanging sound files over the Internet.

“Working under him, working with him on his albums is crazy, but having him tell me that he wants to produce my album and come to Chicago and work with me is like,” Chance said.

He added, “This month, we’re working in Chicago.”

Chance also added that he probably shouldn’t have said that when noting that Yeezy does visit Chicago, he just keeps it on the low.

Peep the full interview below (the Kanye West section is already cued up).

Photo: WENN.com