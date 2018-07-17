Coupon Doubting CVS Manager, Employee Get The Boot

If anything that should make folks feel good is that most of the white people calling police on Black folks over nothing are getting payback in a major way. CVS has confirmed they let go the two employees connected to a recent coupon scandal at a Chicago-area store, this after apologizing to the Black woman who had the cops called on her over the document by the store’s white manager.

USA Today was sent an exclusive statement from CVS:

CVS Health told USA TODAY it has apologized to Hudson and fired the two employees involved.

“CVS Health does not tolerate any practices that discriminate against any customer and we are committed to maintaining a welcoming and diverse environment in our stores,” CVS spokesperson Mike DeAngelis said in a statement. “We have firm non-discrimination policies in place to help ensure that all customers are treated with respect and dignity. Profiling or any other type of discriminatory behavior is strictly prohibited.”

Camilla Hudson, a native of Chicago, was in the Edgewater store attempting to use a mailed coupon on a personal item which ignited the heated exchange which can be seen below.

Hopefully, this serves as a lesson to other trigger-happy and nervous white people that Black people just want to go about their business like anyone else in the world.

—

Photo: Facebook