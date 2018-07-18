CLOSE
Spurs & Raptors Work Trade Involving Kawhi Leonard & DeMar DeRozan

Leonard was one of the last big-name players left whose future was uncertain for the upcoming season.

NBA: FEB 19 All-Star Game

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

In news that will reverberate through the NBA world for weeks, the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors are working a deal for its top star players. The teams have agreed on a trade that will swap Kawhi Leonard and DeMar DeRozan, with the Raptors hoping they can lure Leonard with a large payday after this upcoming season concludes.

Since LeBron James’ epic move to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, the balance of the NBA has shifted drastically with many speculating Leonard would be joining the Lake Show in some form or fashion. Leonard, who was hurt for much of last season, has been relatively mum about his moves aside from expressing a desire to sign with the Lakers after this 2018-19 season.

DeRozan posted an Instagram story about the impending trade, blasting the Raptors brass for promising not to trade him after a recent meeting. In the post, DeRozan wrote, “Be told one thing & the outcome another. Can’t trust em. Ain’t no loyalty in this game. Sell you out quick for a little bit of nothing… Soon you’ll understand… Don’t disturb.”

Several reports, including most notably from ESPN,  suggest that the Raptors could offer Leonard a max five-year $190 million deal next year, dwarfing a four-year $141 million deal Leonard could sign elsewhere.

The rub here is that neither player wanted this. However, Leonard is holding out hope for a big payday with the Lakers on his radar while DeRozan has improved his mid-range game to elite status. What's next? Time will tell.

Photo: Getty

nba , NBA basketball , san antonio spurs , toronto raptors

