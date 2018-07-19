Chief Keef Going Hologram Route Once Again, Announces World Tour

Some might remember Chief Keef‘s ambitious aims to launch a hologram concert in Indiana back in 2015. The Chicago rapper is going back to the digital drawing board and has announced a hologram world tour that will kick off in London.

Billboard exclusively reports:

According to his manager, the artist, born Keith Cozart, is unable to physically enter London at this time due to legal restrictions. “Police and the mayor wanted to stop my hologram show in Chicago. Fuck Rahm Emanuel, I’m bringing it anyway. First up, London,” Chief Keef tells Billboard.

The movement is spearheaded by Chief Keef’s Greek billionaire label-head Alki David. “People are going to be surprised. Growing up Keef was influenced by what his grandma listened too. These included Billie Holiday, Jackie Wilson, and other great African-American musicians,” David explains. “Later, that influence merged with Tupac, Biggie Smalls, and N.W.A are among the sounds that influenced Keith Cozart. Now, he’s among the most influential artists in that world himself.”

The experience makes its debut in on August 31 and again on September 1 ahead of a Chicago stop that will give way to a nationwide and potential global tour.

