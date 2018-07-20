Kid Cudi, Kanye West & 7 Other Rappers Who Have Combated Depression

In the male-dominated genre of Hip-Hop music, it is rare that an artist will bare their souls in admitting they face trials and tribulations that go against their often macho images. Kid Cudi and Kanye West are among the most prominent rappers to come forth about depression, hopefully sparking a trend of other men braving the storm and seeking professional help.

According to the 2016 National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), when it comes to major depressive disorder, or clinical depression, around 16.2 million Americans reported having one depressive episode. While women have twice as many reported episodes as men, numbers show a trend that brings the groups closer in comparison. Adding to that data is that the age range of adults suffering from depression was highest between 18-25.

Kid Cudi recently spoke about his breakthrough in depression and Kanye West hasn’t exactly delved into his condition aside from a few mentions stemming back to 2016. As seen in Cudi’s case, therapy and other forms of treatment can often bring the subject out of the dark via treatment that includes medication, group therapy, and even natural remedies

As Urban One continues its REPRESENT Men’s Health campaign, check Kid Cudi, Kanye West and other rappers fighting the good fight on the following pages.

Photo: WENN

