Birdman and Wack 100 Start Cash Money West Records

At least one guy doesn’t seem to be concerned with the controversy surrounding Birdman’s business practices. The Game’s manager Wack 100 has reportedly teamed with the Cash Money founder to launch Cash Money West.

Reports TMZ:

Wack 100 tells TMZ … he and Birdman have been in talks for a few months and recently finalized a deal to jointly launch the new division of Cash Money Records. The objective is to land up-and-coming artists ready to make the leap into the mainstream.

We’re told Cash Money’s parent company, Universal Music Group, is giving CMW strong support — a $20 million budget to get things rolling.

Wack, who manages The Game, says he pitched the West Coast concept to Birdman and his brother, Slim … and they’ve named him VP of the new company.

No offices yet, but Wack says they’ll officially be up and running soon.

Good luck.

—

Photo: TMZ