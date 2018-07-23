CLOSE
Kanye West Visits The ER Due To The Flu

Yeezy gotta

Source: 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden Featuring: Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West Where: New York, New York, United States When: 29 Aug 2016 Credit: C.Smith/WENN.com

Kanye West‘s weekend started off well enough, attending Pusha T’s wedding on Saturday. But it ended on a down note since he hit the ER yesterday (July 22) due to a case of the flu. 

Reports TMZ:

Kim was right by Kanye’s side as they showed up at West Hills Hospital in the San Fernando Valley. We’re told Kanye had the flu and it got worse and worse, so he needed some Rx to make him feel better.

They were only there a short time … and returned home where Kanye could rest.

Kanye’s recently been tweeting about his sinus issues, but we’re told it’s unclear if they’re related. He’s been traveling nonstop lately.

Good choice to play things safe and visit the doctor. See what we did there?

Photo: WENN.com

Kanye West

