Cardi B’s Bars On “Dinero” Land Her Free Chips & Guacamole From Chipotle

Jennifer Lopez lined up with DJ Khaled and Cardi B for her single “Dinero,” which made playful riffs on money as evidenced by the song title. Cardi’s bars on the track cleverly refers to cash as chips and guacamole, and Chipotle has supplied the new mom with a huge supply of free chips and dip that should last her well until Baby Kulture starts walking and talking.

US Weekly reports:

The rapper, 25, shared a shot of the briefcase in her Instagram Story on Thursday, July 19, and given her use of “OMG” and the shocked smiley face emoji, seemed genuinely surprised by the unexpected gift.

Quinn Kelsey, Chipotle’s PR and communications manager, tells Us Weekly the present was a response to Cardi’s rap in the Jennifer Lopez song “Dinero,” in which the Love & Hip Hop: New York alum freestyles about wanting “chips, guac and queso.”

“We love surprising and delighting our fans, famous or not famous, when we see the right opportunity to make their day in a genuine way,” Kelsey explains. “So, when we heard Cardi B’s lyrics in the song ‘Dinero’ about just wanting that chips, guac and queso, it obviously resonated with us.”

Smart marketing strategy from Chipotle, no?

—

Photo: WENN