The jux fairy visited Safaree Samuels in New York back in April and while three men connected to the crime were arrested, there are more details emerging. According to sources close to the media personality, the robbers got the drop on Scaff Beezy by way of a planted GPS device on his vehicle.

TMZ reports:

Sources connected to the case tell TMZ … cops found a GPS device which had been installed on Safaree’s car before he was held up at gunpoint in April and robbed in New York. We’re told it’s unclear when the device was planted, but cops believe it’s how the robbers pinpointed Safaree.

Interestingly enough, our sources say this tracking technique is one that’s been used by authorities in NYC as of late … and they even think the perps picked up the trick from them. We’re told these GPS devices have been getting used more and more in high-profile stickups.

As we reported … two suspects have already been arrested in the case, one of whom Safaree knows very well. A third man has also been arrested in connection with the crime.

The robbers smooth took Samuels for $183,000 in cash and jewels. He has yet to respond publicly to the news.

