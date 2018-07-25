DeMar DeRozan Talks Epic Trade To Spurs, NBA Life & More

DeMar DeRozan was just as shocked as everyone else when he was traded for Kawhi Leonard from the Toronto Raptors to the San Antonio Spurs. As one of the most talented hoops stars in the game, DeRozan talked life after Toronto and the adjustments he’ll need to make in a new interview.

ESPN reports:

Chris Haynes: DeMar DeRozan, the newest member of the San Antonio Spurs. What was this past week like for you?

DeMar DeRozan: Man, it was a blur. It was a dream … still kind of feel like a dream right now. But it’s been tough having this roller coaster — up and down — just trying to get acclimated to changing teams.

CH: It caught a lot of people off-guard. Looked like it caught you off-guard as well. Masai Ujiri, the Raptors GM, came out in a news conference and said it was a gap in communication: that he spoke with you during summer league in Las Vegas and thinks his mistake was talking to you about what to expect moving forward with the organization. From your standpoint, is that an accurate assessment of that conversation?

DD: Um, no, because all summer through the talks we had — through the talks he had with my agent — you know, it seemed like I was in that discussion of moving forward with the team. My whole approach every summer was preparing, going out there and supporting the young guys at summer league, figuring out ways I can be better, make my team better, and that was the gist of the conversations we had with moving forward. Having the opportunity to do something special all over again, you know? So that was my mindset and everybody around me’s mindset as well.

Check out the rest of the DeMar DeRozan interview by following this link or check out the clip below.

—

Photo: Getty