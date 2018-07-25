Troy Ave “Feels,” Emmit Fenn ft. Vic Mensa “Pouring Rain” & More | Daily Visuals 7.25.18

Troy Ave’s been making the most of his freedom before it’s put on the line and in the hands of a federal judge who’ll decide whether Ave will get shut down for a few years.

So until that day the Brooklyn rapper’s been grinding and dropping clips like a hitman and today comes through with a visual for “Feels” where he recreates the intro to The Cosby Show and plays off the whole “Pill” Cosby thing.

Vic Mensa meanwhile links up with Emmit Fenn in a bedroom where Fenn plays a piano and Mensa raps about the hardships of growing up in the hood in the clip to “Pouring Rain.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Blac Youngsta, Lil Mosey, and more.

TROY AVE – “FEELS”

EMMIT FENN FT. VIC MENSA – “POURING RAIN”

BLAC YOUNGSTA – “NO BEEF”

LIL MOSEY – “NOTICED”

VALEE – “JUICE & GIN”

KAZZIE & MOLLY BRAZY – “WITH IT”

03 GREEDO – “FORTNITE”