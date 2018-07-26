Tommy Hilfiger Wants To Make You An Unofficial Brand Ambassador With Its New Smart Clothes

Tommy Hilfiger wants to reward people who still faithfully rock its clothing. The clothing brand is launching a new line of “smart clothing” that would, in essence, turn its wearers into “unofficial brand ambassadors.”

The fashion brand is launching the Tommy Jeans Xplore line that will utilize Bluetooth smart tags embedded in the clothes. The clothing will be connected to Tommy’s iOS app and will offer “one-of-a-kind rewards and experiences” to buyers. The more you wear the clothes, the more points you earn, so basically you become a walking advertisement.

Now, this may sound like a great idea, but there is definitely some cause for concern when it comes to privacy. There is no exact specifics when it comes to how much data will be collected by the tags or how much control the customers will have over the data. The company hasn’t shared any information on those concerns but insists that customers have to “opt-in” to activate the tag and can turn it off “at any time.” Wearers can also delete the data if they want. The brand also added the tags info is encrypted and the customer’s personal info is both encrypted and separated to prevent Tommy from collecting identifying content while obtaining statistics from the smart tags.

That may not be enough to make skeptics off the idea breath easy, but it is a sign that the fashion brand is taking privacy matters very seriously. Whether this idea works and lures in more customers is still up in the air. The new Xplore line will include men’s, women’s and unisex pieces and is available exclusively in the U.S. through the company’s app and flagship 5th Avenue store New York City store. So how do you feel about this idea? Would you rock smart clothing? Or is this doing too damn much? Sound off below.

