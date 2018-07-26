Back Like Cooked Crack: Lamar Odom Making Basketball Return In China

During the height of his career, Lamar Odom was one of the most gifted basketball players of his time but a combination of stumbles and struggles off the court robbed him of his physical gifts. Today, Odom announced he’s returning to the game that brought him fame and fortune and will be playing in China professionally.

Now 38, the 6’10 Odom looked fit and trim in a new Instagram post he published earlier today (July 26), and his caption sounds like he’s ready to show and prove he can still bring something to the game.

“I have some good news to share with you on this beautiful day from The Netherlands. My heart literally warms up now I can finally share with you all that I’m returning to play Basketball. I will be playing in China ! God is good ! Thanks lord for giving me another chance in life and thank you fans for your the love and support during all those hard years,” Odom wrote in the caption.

He added, “Never give up on yourself and keep believing that only god can create the miracles you’re hoping for. Basketball and my children have always been the light in my life and this is where my focus is right now.”

Fellow New York hoops legend Stephon Marbury, who has been flourishing in China for years now after leaving the NBA behind, served as an inspiration.

Odom didn’t announce who he’s lacing up his kicks for this season in the CBA but given he announced a move to Shenzen, China, speculation is high that he’ll be playing for the Shenzen Leopards.

Good luck, Lamar!

Photo: Getty