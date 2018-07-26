John Wall Came To Team USA Camp Looking Like Your Alcoholic Uncle, Twitter Is Going In

John Wall checked in for camp with Team USA. No big deal since he’s one of the best point guards in the world, but it’s his headshot that’s getting all the attention.

john wall looks how 2018 feels pic.twitter.com/cvsHOrWOtP — martin rickman (@martinrickman) July 26, 2018

Sporting a fuzzy afro and looking at least a tad bit hungover, Uncle John is catch all the slander on the Internets. Word is it was the Washington Wizard who shared the photo before deleting it.

But it was too late, and it now lives on in Twitter infamy.

It’s a Thursday, so it’s as good a day as any to crack on an NBA superstar.

Peep the best of the best in the gallery below.