John Wall Came To Team USA Camp Looking Like Your Alcoholic Uncle, Twitter Is Going In

John Wall looks like he's going through it.

Toronto Raptors v Washington Wizards - Game Six

Source: Patrick Smith / Getty

John Wall checked in for camp with Team USA. No big deal since he’s one of the best point guards in the world, but it’s his headshot that’s getting all the attention. 

Sporting a fuzzy afro and looking at least a tad bit hungover, Uncle John is catch all the slander on the Internets. Word is it was the Washington Wizard who shared the photo before deleting it.

But it was too late, and it now lives on in Twitter infamy.

It’s a Thursday, so it’s as good a day as any to crack on an NBA superstar.

Peep the best of the best in the gallery below.

John Wall showed up to Team USA camp and this was his headshot. The jokes truly write themselves, but the best are on Twitter.

 

