Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Delightfully Coons For Jerry Jones, Backs Anthem Policy

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones introduced a harsh rule that his players must stand for the National Anthem ahead of games despite new rules the NFL is set to introduce which may be more lenient. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott backed up his owner, saying protests for the anthem are out of place and take away from the game.

TMZ Sports reports:

The QB addressed reporters at Cowboys camp Friday and said he’s fine with Jerry’s new rule that forces players to stand … ’cause it’s something he’s always believed in himself.

“I never protest during the anthem and I don’t think that’s the time or venue to do so,” Dak said.

“The game of football has always brought me such at peace and I think it does the same for a lot of people playing the game, watching the game and a lot of people that have any impact of the game.”

“So, when you bring such a controversy to the stadium, to the field, to the game … it takes away. It takes away from the joy and to the love that football brings a lot of people.”

Contrasting Prescott’s shoe-shuffling and tap-dancing, extra-woke Philadelphia Eagles player Malcolm Jenkins said in a locker room chat that he thinks Jones is a “bully” for silencing the individual voices of his players in a report from ESPN.

—

Photo: WENN