Diddy Buys Son Justin Another Maybach [Photos]



Diddy’s son Justin recently celebrated his 17th birthday and marked the occasion with a more low key celebration compared to last year’s appearance on MTV’s “My Super Sweet Sixteen. “

What wasn’t low key however was his gift from the Bad Boy Records head who bought him yet another $300,000 plus Maybach; this time a limousine.

Diddy was criticized last year for buying such an expensive gift for the teen but obviously ignored critics and gave his son another luxury car estimated to cost over $396,000.

Speaking on his recent birthday gift for his son, Diddy told London’s The Independent thathe rewarded his son for being an honor student and hopes he’ll use it for special occasions.

“Justin has turned himself around and is now an Honors student, which he wasn’t before, so I wanted to treat him. It’s a collector’s car so maybe he will use it for special occasions like on a first date, but like all my kids, he prefers the simpler things than the expensive things. Simple tastes.”



Justin turned 17 on December 30.

Diddy Pranks His Son

Diddy also shows another glimpse of Sean Combs as he takes a break from the spotlight and kicks it with his sons.

All we can say is don’t go to sleep around the man who never sleeps…

