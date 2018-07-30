InMyFeelingsChallenge: Florida Man Hit By Car Doing “In My Feelings” Challenge

Drake is no stranger to sparking off memes and viral trends, doing so once again with his R&B-tinged hit track “In My Feelings” from his latest album, Scorpion. With the rise of the #InMyFeelingsChallenge taken on by the likes of Will Smith and others, a Florida man tried to stage his own and got hit by a car doing so.

Daily Mail reports:

Jaylen Norwood staged the stunt in his hometown of Boynton Beach, but it didn’t go quote as planned after he slipped an oil spill.

‘I planned this whole thing out,’ Norwood said. ‘I was gonna do the dance and then jump on the hood of the car and continue the dance but it came too fast and I slipped on the oil and that’s why I got hit by the car.’

Norwood, who wasn’t seriously injured, laughed it off after the impact was caught on camera, showing off his scrapes.

This is the latest viral clip of the dance challenge, which has gone viral to the tune of Drake’s chart-topping hit song by the same name.

The fact that Norwood got off with just minor injuries is something of a miracle. But we hope that others see the video as a warning and stop with doing the Shiggy Dance in places where you can fade yourself.

Check out Norwood’s video below.

—

Photo: Facebook