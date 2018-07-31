The Symbiote Takes Over In New ‘Venom’ Trailer [Video]

The latest Venom trailer is out and it definitely up the ante on the carnage (no pun). Eddie Brock (actor Tom Hardy) is getting acquainted with the alien symbiote that has attached itself to him, and it has its pluses and minuses.

Together as the Venom, they deliver vicious fades, make impossible escapes and take delight in eating people.

Will the film be worthy of the MCU? We’ll have to wait and see.

We are clapping for “Venom” being voiced by actor Lance Reddick of The Wire (Lieutenant Daniels) fame, though. At least we think that’s him.

Venom is in theaters Oct. 5. Watch the trailer below.