Off-Duty NYC Cop Shot Man Then Planted Evidence On Victim, Allegedly [Video]

It is clear dirty cops are still in the NYC justice system. A lawman allegedly assaulted a man then attempted to make the dispute to look crime related.

On the morning of Thursday, August 2 New York officer Ritchard Blake shot Thayvone Santana in Brooklyn. The two reportedly got into a heated confrontation that turned violent.

In footage captured from the scene the sergeant is shown planting an object near the victim. The badge then looks up and realizes the presence of a surveillance camera and continues to retrieve the unknown item.

According to the reports findings, Blake alleged they did not have any prior interactions and that he shot Santana in self-defense after a thwarted robbery attempt. It seems the cover-up goes even deeper as Thayvone’s family stated to WABC that the two men had been feuding over a woman for weeks. “We think there may have been some dispute prior to this incident,” said NYPD Chief of Department Terry Monahan in a press briefing.

This is not the first time the 18-year veteran has been in hot water with the department. Previously he was placed on probation due to a domestic battery charge. He is now on modified duty following the shooting. “There are certain things that we saw in this investigation that we have questions that we want answered at this point, until we answer that we felt it was best to place him on modified duty,” Chief Monahan explained.

Thankfully Santana survived the shot to the head. He remains in stable condition. You can view the video of the incident below.

Via Raw Story

Photo: NYPD/YouTube