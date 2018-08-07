Drake Is Locking Down “God’s Plan” Trademark

Drake’s “God’s Plan” was a massive hit, and now he’s looking to lock down the trademark. Word is the 6 God has plans that include merchandise and even a game show.

According to docs obtained by TMZ … Drake is aiming to use “God’s Plan” for a bunch of clothing merch and a TV game show … plus the usual things like downloadable music, music videos, audio recordings, marketing and promotion.

Drake’s filing comes about a month after the release of his 5th studio album, “Scorpion.” The music video for “God’s Plan” has over 760 MILLION views, and Drake boasts in the vid about giving away just shy of $1 million to strangers — the trademark means he’s now ready to cash in for himself.

That Drake sure is crafty.

He still took an L to Pusha T, though. It happens.

