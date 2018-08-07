13 UNC Football Players Suspended For Selling Their Exclusive Jordans

Limited edition Jordan PE‘s can fetch a pretty penny on the open market, so it should come as no surprise that cash-strapped students often quietly bubble their school issued Jordan attire for some play dough. Unfortunately, 13 football players at the University of North Carolina were suspended for doing just that including team quarterback Chazz Surratt.

According to ESPN the university self-reported the violations back in January which has led to all 13 players serving different amounts of game suspensions.

Among those suspended four games: Surratt, starting defensive end Malik Carney, offensive lineman Brian Anderson, wide receiver Beau Corrales, defensive end Tomon Fox, defensive end Tyrone Hopper, offensive lineman Quiron Johnson, linebacker Malik Robinson and offensive lineman Jordan Tucker.

Defensive backs Greg Ross and Tre Shaw will miss two games, and quarterback Jack Davidson and offensive lineman Jonah Melton will miss one.

Since multiple players share the same position, the NCAA approved a request to stagger certain suspensions. Carney will sit games against East Carolina, UCF, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech, while Fox will miss the Miami, Syracuse, Virginia and Georgia Tech games.

Why some players will serve more games than others is anyone’s guess, but one thing we know for sure is that the ramifications of these suspensions will be felt throughout the sneaker world as collectors and hypebeasts alike will have a harder time getting their hands on school-issued grails.

And while the sneakers in question haven’t been revealed there is word that it was the Jordan III silhouette with a white and Carolina blue colorway that were so butter it could be spread on toast on a hot summer day.

—

Photo: Instagram/@englishsole