Ruby Rose To Portray Batwoman For DC/CW Crossover Event

The CW has found its Batwoman, and it will be none other than former Orange Is The New Black star, Ruby Rose.

Holy smokes Batman.

Variety reports that Rose will put on the cape and cowl for the CW’s annual crossover event between the networks four DC shows : The Flash, Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow, and Supergirl. The CW also announced they will be developing a standalone show around Rose’s character as well.

Ruby Rose's Batwoman will be an out lesbian https://t.co/doYRXKg5L7 pic.twitter.com/AnrUeufl8G — Variety (@Variety) August 7, 2018

Per Variety:

The CW is also currently developing a series based around the character, whose real name is Kate Kane. Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, she soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope. Should the show get picked up, it would bow during the 2019-2020 season.

The show will be written by, and also executive produced by Caroline Dries alongside Sarah Schechter and Greg Berlanti under Berlanti Productions. The former head of DC Entertainment Geoff Johns will also serve as executive producer under his Mad Ghost Productions banner. This news follows DC’s introducing their dark and bloody live-action Titans show that will live on its streaming network. Despite the success of the DC’s television properties, their movies have been missing the mark compared to its rival Marvel Studios.

DC hopes that the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984 sequel, Aquaman, and Shazam films will help them repair the broken DCEU that the epic flops Batman V Superman and Justice League damaged. The news of adding Rose as a lesbian version of Batman’s female counterpart is stirring some controversy though.

Not only does ruby rose not identify as a lesbian but she’s not Jewish either. So…they basically lied about it wanting an actor that represented the diversity to stay true to who batwoman is and instead just picked a “hot” white person that isn’t too gay to offend the straights — Kristin | 🌈🦄™️ (@negative_purple) August 7, 2018

wHO told the CW that anyone wanted Ruby Rose cast in anything what a wild misunderstanding of lesbian culture i'm actually trying not to laugh. — Layne 🌟 (@laynemorgan) August 7, 2018

Another important reason to have more out lesbian actors now: So ruby rose won't get cast for stuff she can't do. — Aline (@amQueerHeda) August 7, 2018

Well, you can’t please everyone but hey we haven’t even seen her in action yet so can we just give her a chance before we complain? Just saying.

—

Photo: Lisa O’Connor / Getty