Clout Collecting: Model Threatens To Expose Shiggy For Flagrant DM Slide, Dance Creator Apologizes

It was all good just a week ago for Shiggy, the social media star who danced his way into his fans’ hearts and into Drake’s “In My Feelings” video. Having the juice got too good for the New York native and he had to drop a Kevin Hart style apology video for the ‘Gram after a model threatened to expose his flagrant DM slide.

“So shiggy DMd me on IG when I was in Toronto. Talking about “come to my hotel.” I mean would I be wrong to give it to the shaderoom ? Lol,” Twitter @deyshaaaa_ shared early Wednesday morning (Aug. 8).

So shiggy DMd me on IG when I was in Toronto. Talking about “come to my hotel.” I mean would I be wrong to give it to the shaderoom ? Lol — BONELESS AMBER ROSE💋 (@Deyshaaaa_) August 8, 2018

In a now-deleted video, Shiggy apologized for hopping into shorty’s DMs and is currently a top trending topic on Twitter as a result. But what’s even crazier is that fans on Twitter believe @deyshaaaa_ is running the clout chaser jig by riding the coattails of Shiggy, although he hasn’t exactly leveraged his shine into bag collection from our vantage point. If he’s banking on the back end, salute to him but so far he’s just a guy who is definitely on the rise but not quite A-list yet.

Anyway, because the Internet is forever, the deleted video can be seen below.

SHIGGY GOING OUT SAD BRAH I WAS EXPECTING A JOKE pic.twitter.com/oTMKnqlpH8 — deezu (@DEEZUHS) August 9, 2018

—

Photo: Instagram