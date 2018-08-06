CLOSE
Drake Spent $14K For His Platinum and Gold Grills In The “In My Feelings” Video

Platinum and 18k gold grills cost.

Drake In My Feelings video

Source: Vevo / Youtube

Ben Baller is securing some really heavy bags. Drake reportedly dropped $14,000 on the gold and platinum grills he was rocking in his “In My Feelings” video. 

Hey, if you got it…

Reports TMZ:

Our Drizzy sources say … the rapper hit up celeb jeweler Ben Baller to make his grills about 3 weeks ago and arrived just 4 days before he shot the music vid in New Orleans. His order called for a specific combo too — pure platinum and 18k gold.

The precious metals request was odd, because that kinda high quality isn’t usually used on grills. We’re told Drake wanted the all-gold set to rep a color associated with NOLA.

As long as Keke gets hers we guess it’s all good.

You can watch the video here.

Photo: YouTube

