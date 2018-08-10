4 Reasons You Get More Bang For Your Buck With The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Over The iPhone X

Samsung officially unveiled its new $1,000 smartphone the Galaxy Note 9 which takes over as the tech giant’s flagship. But how does it stack up against Apple’s iPhone X?

Let’s face it $1,000 is a lot of money for a handset and consumers when in the market for the latest smartphones just hope they are getting their money’s worth. With the newest model of the Note series, Samsung has once again managed to deliver a powerful phone crammed with as much firepower to take on the competition. While Samsung will be hard pressed to sway iPhone users, the Note 9 makes an excellent case as to why it should be your phone of choice.

So let’s break down why the Note 9 is worth your coin.

The Infinity Display Is Upgraded

The Note 9 compared to the iPhone X is massive thanks to it’s 6.4″ Quad HD+ Super AMOLED screen in comparison dwarfs the X’s 5.8″ OLED screen. The Note 9’s Infinity Display manages to deliver slightly higher pixel density at 2960 x 1440 compared to the iPhone X’s 2436 x 1125. It also the largest edge-to-edge display ever on a Note. The bezels on the top and bottom of the Note 9 are thicker than the iPhone X but are slim on the sides. The curved glass feature returns which give owners more display but unfortunately means more glass is exposed.

The S Pen Gives Users A New Way To Use Their Note

The S Pen is the cornerstone of the Note line. It returns with the Note 9 with some improvements to enhance your experience with the Note 9. When initially introduced it was only used for drawing and writing primarily, but now it will give you even more control over your Note 9. Thanks to Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE) support, Note users can now take pictures, selfies, control music, present slides and more with the just a click of the button. When we tried it out the feature, it took a little getting used to but once we got the hang of it, taking pictures using the method was very convenient.

Memory and Battery Life Are Impressive

Tired of getting that annoying message on your iPhone warning you about running out space? Samsung’s Note 9 shouldn’t have that issue at all. The Note 9 respectively gives you the choice of either 6GB, 8GB of ram and 128GB, 512GB storage space which is a lot. If that is not enough space, the Note 9 has an expandable storage slot located on the top of the phone that allows for insertion of a microSD card (up to 512GB). Of course, if you opt for more internal memory and ram that will cost you some extra dough. The Note 9 jumps from $999 to a very pricey $1,249.99. If you need the additional memory and want all the bells and whistles, the phone offers at that price it is totally worth it

As far as battery life is concerned Samsung promises the Note 9 will last “all day” thanks to a 4,000mAh battery. You will be able to talk, play Fortnite text and watch movies without having to be that person and shack up next to a power outlet. Inside the phone is Water Carbon Cooling system and an on-device AI-based performance adjusting algorithm developed by Samsung to keep the phone cool and running stable without sacrificing performance.

The Camera

Last but definitely not least is the camera. The Galaxy Note 9 has one of the best cameras on the market next to the Google’s Pixel 2. The Note 9 features two rear 12-megapixel, 12-megapixel (wide) cameras just like the iPhone X but promises to deliver better images even in low light situations. Here is the breakdown of the cameras per Samsung:

Scene Optimizer: The Galaxy Note9 camera uses intelligence to identify elements of a photo, such as a scene and subject, to automatically classify it into one of 20 categories. It then optimizes saturation, white balance, brightness and contrast based on the category. The result is a stunning, lifelike image with bold colors and dynamic definition.

The Galaxy Note9 camera uses intelligence to identify elements of a photo, such as a scene and subject, to automatically classify it into one of 20 categories. It then optimizes saturation, white balance, brightness and contrast based on the category. The result is a stunning, lifelike image with bold colors and dynamic definition. Flaw Detection: We don’t always get things right on the first shot, but Galaxy Note9 lets you know if there’s something wrong so you can take another picture before you lose the moment. You’ll get an immediate notification if the image is blurry, if the subject blinked, if there is a smudge on the lens or if there is backlight impacting the quality of the image.

We don’t always get things right on the first shot, but Galaxy Note9 lets you know if there’s something wrong so you can take another picture before you lose the moment. You’ll get an immediate notification if the image is blurry, if the subject blinked, if there is a smudge on the lens or if there is backlight impacting the quality of the image. Premium Camera: With the unique combination of advanced intelligence features and premium hardware, the Galaxy Note9 camera is the best in the smartphone market. It comes with advanced noise reduction technology, and a Dual Aperture lens, which adjusts to light just like the human eye. No matter the lighting conditions, the Galaxy Note9 top-tier camera delivers a crystal clear shot.

Very impressive, the Note 9′ 8-megapixel front camera is no slouch either. There are plenty of other features as well that helps Samsung’s new baby stand out from the rest. For the complete breakdown on you can head here. The Samsung Note 9 is currently available for pre-order right now.

—

Photo: Bernard Smalls / Samsung Mobile