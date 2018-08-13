Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin Gravely Ill, Reportedly Battling Cancer

Prayers are in order. Aretha Franklin is reportedly gravely ill per a report out of Detroit.
According to WDIV-Detroit, the legendary singer’s family told the local news outlet that she is “gravely ill.”
The details seem to stem from the tweet below.
However, TMZ reports that Franklin is suffering from cancer.
A source very close to Aretha and a longtime dear friend tells TMZ he was told a week ago, “Prepare yourself, she’s dying.” The source adds Aretha was down to 86 pounds and her health was failing. The source says 2 weeks ago everyone in Aretha’s circle was told “she could go any time.”
Another source — someone who has been close to Aretha for decades — tells TMZ she has been battling cancer.
Franklin, who is 76, has been in poor health over the last few years. She has performed, but only on a limited basis … most recently last November at an Elton John AIDS Foundation event.
Prayers up for Aretha Franklin.
This story is developing.
Photo: WENN.com