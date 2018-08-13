Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin Gravely Ill, Reportedly Battling Cancer

Prayers are in order. Aretha Franklin is reportedly gravely ill per a report out of Detroit.

According to WDIV-Detroit, the legendary singer’s family told the local news outlet that she is “gravely ill.”

The details seem to stem from the tweet below.

BREAKING NEWS: I am so saddened to report that the Queen of Soul and my good friend, Aretha Franklin is gravely ill. I spoke with her family members this morning. She is asking for your prayers at this time. I’ll have more details as I’m allowed to release. — Evrod Cassimy (@EvrodCassimy) August 13, 2018

However, TMZ reports that Franklin is suffering from cancer.

A source very close to Aretha and a longtime dear friend tells TMZ he was told a week ago, “Prepare yourself, she’s dying.” The source adds Aretha was down to 86 pounds and her health was failing. The source says 2 weeks ago everyone in Aretha’s circle was told “she could go any time.”

Another source — someone who has been close to Aretha for decades — tells TMZ she has been battling cancer.

Franklin, who is 76, has been in poor health over the last few years. She has performed, but only on a limited basis … most recently last November at an Elton John AIDS Foundation event.

Prayers up for Aretha Franklin.

This story is developing.

BREAKING: Aretha Franklin, The Queen of Soul, is gravely ill, her family told Local 4 on Monday. https://t.co/Q97LBK9jJG — Local 4 WDIV Detroit (@Local4News) August 13, 2018

—

Photo: WENN.com