Cardi B To Open The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

Even though she dropped out of the 24K Magic tour Cardi B will still hit the stage this summer for a very special set. She has been confirmed for a VMA performance.

On Tuesday, August 15 MTV announced via Twitter that the “I Like It Like That” rapper will kick things off for the 2018 Video Music Awards. “WANNA PARTY WITH CARDI? @iamcardib will open the #VMAs. You don’t wanna miss this. August 20th at 9p on @MTV”

🚨WANNA PARTY WITH CARDI?🚨@iamcardib will open the #VMAs. You don’t wanna miss this. August 20th at 9p on @MTV 🎉 pic.twitter.com/1HLYT3Muig — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 15, 2018

The news took many of her fans by surprise as Bardi made it clear she is focusing on being a mother to her newborn baby Kulture. In late July she announced that she would not be hitting the road with Bruno Mars for that very reason. “I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing. Not only am I just not ready physically, I’m not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it’s not healthy for her to be on the road” she said via Instagram.

This live appearance marks another milestone moment for the Bronx native’s red hot career. Not only will she be kicking the show off but she also ties The Carters with the most nominations at 10. Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Logic, Post Malone, Ariana Grande and Shawn Mendes are also set to perform and Jennifer Lopez will be receiving the Michael Jackson Vanguard award.

The 2018 Video Music Awards will air live on Monday, August 20 at 9PM ET on MTV.

via Vibe

Photo: WENN.com