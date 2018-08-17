Argument Over Aretha Franklin In Barbershop Sparks Shooting, Virginia Man Arrested

Aretha Franklin and her loss is still a moment many are still processing, and the passion she inspired in her fans was definitely on display in a Virginia barbershop on Thursday. In the city of Suffolk, a man was shot because of an argument with another man over the legendary Queen of Soul for a reason that we couldn’t make up if we tried.

Local outlet WTKR reports:

News 3’s Rachael Cardin spoke to a witness who said he heard the two people in a local barbershop arguing over whether or not Halle Berry played or would play Aretha Franklin in a movie.

Police said the fight turned physical and then one of the subjects, identified as 44-year-old Michael Jermell Hatton, produced a firearm, shooting the other man at least once outside the shop.

Both men got emergency medical assessment and treatment by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel before being transported to local hospitals for further treatment.

Franklin had previously wanted Berry to play her in an upcoming biopic, but Berry claimed she couldn’t sing and wouldn’t do the role justice, according to E News. Instead, Jennifer Hudson was tapped to play the Queen of Soul in the film.

Wow.

Hattan is currently being held in Western Tidewater Regional Jail without bond.

Photo: Suffolk Police Department