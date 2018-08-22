Kenneth Faried Busted For Weed, Mug Shot Full Of Stoned Struggle

Recent Brooklyn Nets addition Kenneth Faried is from Newark, so he has to know that riding dirty in the Hamptons is a bad look when you’re Black and 6 feet 8 inches tall. Faried was busted over the weekend for marijuana possession in Long Island and the mugshot is pure struggle.

Local outlet 27East reports:

Southampton Town Police said Kenneth Bernard Faried Lewis, 29, known to NBA fans as Kenneth Faried, of Denver, Colorado, was arrested on Montauk Highway at 1:30 a.m. and charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.

Police said that Mr. Faried was the rear passenger of a vehicle that was stopped during a sobriety checkpoint and was found to be in possession of more than 2 ounces of marijuana.

On Tuesday morning, Town Police Lieutenant Susan Ralph said that a 25-year-old woman and 33-year-old man also in the vehicle each were cited for unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation. Both were released on an appearance ticket to appear in Southampton Town Justice Court in Hampton Bays at a later date. Police did not say who was driving the vehicle.

According to the police report, Mr. Faried’s money was seized, and he was released on $500 bail.

Officials for the Nets released a statment saying they are investigating the details of the arrest. Faried has not made a public comment since the arrest.

Photo: Southhampton Town Police Department