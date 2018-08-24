White Tears for Fears: Racist Youtube Star Laura Lee Losing At Life, Dropped By Sponsors

Your words are forever when it comes to social media. An online personality had life come at her very fast when her bigot flavored rants from years past were uncovered.

Earlier this month beauty vlogger Laura Lee was put on blast for tweeting some unfunny but very racist tweets aimed at African Americans, Asians and other racial groups.

Just another reminder (new tweets) that Laura Lee is an ACTUAL RACIST. pic.twitter.com/jArbsX8XdP — Michelle (@michellepiazzax) August 14, 2018

Naturally when the news hit the Alabama native was thoroughly dragged online for her narrow-minded thinking. Like the coward she is, Lee deactivated her Twitter handle before reappearing on Youtube with not a formal apology but a make-up tutorial.

The pump fake cost her dearly as she lost almost 130,000 subscribers in 24 hours. She eventually released a tearful video saying sorry for her derogatory remarks which fell on deaf ears.

Well lady karma is not finished with her just yet. The Blast is reporting that all of her sponsors have dropped her like the bad habit she is. National retail chain Ulta Beauty confirmed in a statement that they are no longer launching their co-branded make-up line. “We have decided not to move forward with the launch of Laura Lee Los Angeles. Ulta Beauty values equality and inclusivity in all that we do”.

Other partners that have curved her include Morphe Brushers, Boxycharm, and Diff Eyewear. As expected the spiral of events gave Black Twitter even more ammunition for proper slander.

Laura Lee said “tip for all black people.. if you pull your pants up you can run from the police faster.. your welcome” Wow great tip.. here’s a tip for you Laura.. stay out of black issues unless you genuinely have solutions and not make a joke out of our lives.. https://t.co/6hN0TiQ3mA — TZA (@Twonesterr) August 23, 2018

Alexa play No Tears Left To Cry pic.twitter.com/P7R583H5tR — melina (@jeffreestar100) August 23, 2018

Since being exposed Lee has been silent throughout all her social media channels.

