Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett & Bill Simmons Work Broadcast Booth In ‘NBA 2K19’ Trailer

One thing that separates NBA 2K from the rest beside its superior gameplay is the game’s realistic presentation and play by play commentary. Last year NBA legends, Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett joined the already impressive line-up of analysts featured in the game.

2K Sports announced they will be returning and The Ringer’s own Bill Simmons will be making his NBA 2K19 debut.

We got a look at the new MyCareer mode a few days ago, and this new trailer gives us a behind-the-scenes look at the two future Hall-of-Famers and Boston sports fanatic working NBA 2K regular play-by-play analyst Kevin Harlen as they call games. Not only do we see how the take cues from each other with some jokes in between, there is also some new gameplay footage to fawn over from the forthcoming game as well.

What an honor! Thanks for allowing me in the 2k family, my son is actually impressed for once. https://t.co/e6KVQpYYaC — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) August 23, 2018

The primary focus of the trailer is Bill Simmons’ addition to the team, and he fits right in the rest of the talent flawlessly. Simmons shares his thoughts on the NBA’s premier talent such as Ben Simmons, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum and NBA 2K19 cover athletes Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James who looks even more unstoppable in his purple Los Angeles Lakers threads in the trailer.

Simmons, Bryant, and Garnett join the impressive color commentary that already features Greg Anthony, Doris Burke, Chris Webber and Clark Kellog. NBA 2K19 Standard Edition launches September 11 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows PC and Xbox One. If you pre-ordered the 20th Anniversary Edition, you could start handing out L’s on the court early on September 7.

You can peep the broadcast trailer for NBA 2K19 below and head here to pre-order whatever copy suits you best. So get ready for Bill and all of his clever NBA related quips and Celtics related jargon,

Photo: 2K Sports/YouTube