White Florida Governor Candidate Says State Shouldn’t “Monkey This Up” By Electing Black Man

Andrew Gillum is in the midst of celebrating a historic moment in Florida‘s political history after he became the state’s first Black candidate for governor for the Democratic Party. His Republican Party rival Ron DeSantis took a swipe at Gillum that will probably be framed as inadvertent after urging state voters to not “monkey this up” regarding the fall election.

Mediate reports:

As DeSantis spoke to Sandra Smith about how he secured the Republican Party nomination last night, he was asked how he plans to beat Gillum now that they’re about to go head-to-head. Since the Tallahassee mayor is campaigning on progressive policies with support from Bernie Sanders, DeSantis acknowledged Gillam as an “articulate spokesman for those far left views” who moved forward with more charisma than other candidates in the democratic primaries.

Shortly after that, DeSantis made a comment that may or may not have something to do with the fact that Gillum is trying to become Florida’s first African-American governor:

“We have to work hard to make sure we continue Florida going in a good direction. Let’s build off the success of Governor Scott. The last thing we need to do is to monkey this up by trying to embrace a socialist agenda with huge tax increases and bankrupting the state. That is not going to work, that’s not going to be good for Florida”

Yeah, that’s gonna be an epic “hell no” from the stands.

Look, DeSantis isn’t stupid. He has to know that loaded language like this will only rile the base of deluded and closeted racists who believe the lie that anything that opposes conservative ideals is an affront to the country.

We’re pretty certain his media team is crafting a weak apology and Fox News is probably going to say that folks are overreacting to the “monkey” jab but make no mistake, DeSantis didn’t just fly off the handle with that one.

