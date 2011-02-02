Fabolous Accused Of Assault In Atlanta

A Georgia man is claiming he was assaulted by rapper Fabolous and an unnamed accomplice at an Atlanta bar.

Octavious Butler, filed a lawsuit Monday in Fulton County Superior Court alleging that the 31-year-old New York rapper assaulted the restaurant bus boy at the Atlanta Fox Sports Grill where he worked.

Butler is claiming in the suit that the 31-year-old rapper and his associate were unprovoked when they hit him in the head with a glass bottle and struck him with closed fists.

The punchline king has been in trouble with the law a number of times in recent years.

In October 2006, the rapper was arrested for carrying unlicensed guns moments after he was shot in the leg. The following year, Fabolous was suspected in the fatal stabbing of a childhood friend outside a Manhattan nightclub, but he denied involvement.

In February 2009, police found nearly 500 pounds of marijuana on Fab’s tour bus, but he was not aboard at the time.