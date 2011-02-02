Drake And Rihanna Will Perform Together For The Grammys

Grammy Nominees Drake And Rihanna To Perform Together

The Grammy Award Show got a booster shot today as The Recording Academy announced that 2 of this year’s nominees, Drake and Rihanna are scheduled to perform there together live for the first time.

They will most likely give the audience a live rendition of Rihanna’s chart-topping “What’s My Name?” which features the Canadian rap star.

They join a list of major acts taking the stage including Eminem, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry and Arcade Fire. Ceelo Green may have already been on the bill but it has been revealed that he is also bringing along actress, Gwyneth Paltrow to do a special version of his hit, “F–k You.”

Reportedly, some of Jim Henson’s Muppets will assist the new duo during their performance.

Some of the artists making their first ever Grammy performances this year include Justin Bieber, B.o.B, Paltrow, Miranda Lambert, Bruno Mars, Janelle Monáe, Muse and “The Karate Kid” star, Jaden Smith.

The 53rd annual award show will air February 13th live from Los Angeles on the CBS Television Network from 8–11:30 p.m. (ET/PT)