President Donald Trump Accuses NBC’s Lester Holt Of “Fudging” 2017 Interview

President Donald Trump flexed his Twitter fingers once more Thursday morning (Aug. 30) and focused on his favorite hobby of blasting the media to smithereens. After going at his usual target of CNN, Trump went after Lester Holt and accused the veteran journalist of “fudging” their 2017 interview.

“The hatred and extreme bias of me by @CNN has clouded their thinking and made them unable to function. But actually, as I have always said, this has been going on for a long time. Little Jeff Z has done a terrible job, his ratings suck, & AT&T should fire him to save credibility,” Trump initially tweeted.

He followed with, “What’s going on at @CNN is happening, to different degrees, at other networks – with @NBCNews being the worst. The good news is that Andy Lack(y) is about to be fired(?) for incompetence, and much worse. When Lester Holt got caught fudging my tape on Russia, they were hurt badly!”

And then he said, “I just cannot state strongly enough how totally dishonest much of the Media is. Truth doesn’t matter to them, they only have their hatred & agenda. This includes fake books, which come out about me all the time, always anonymous sources, and are pure fiction. Enemy of the People!”

For context, Holt and Trump sat down together in May 2017 where the president mentioned his firing of former FBI director James Comey because of the investigation of collusion with Russia. Citing some of the right-wing conspiracy nuts out there online, Trump said that Holt altered the footage to make it appear that he was admitting to something he claims he didn’t do.

The Orange Lord of Chaos also believes Google has it out for him by rigging his name as a search term, although that claim has also been shot down with facts.

We’re witnessing the continued unraveling of a man hanging by a thread here.

Photo: WENN