Carnage Drops RARE Orlando Lineup, Wiz Khalifa Named Co-Headliner

Globally-recognized DJ and producer Carnage has unveiled the lineup for his upcoming RARE music festival lineup set to take place in Orlando in October. Joining Carnage in the headlining spot is Wiz Khalifa and the pair will be joined by Steve Aoki among others.

Capping off the lineup for the one-day event are performances from Keys N Krates, Borgore, Barely Alive, and Shaquille O’Neal appearing in the city where his NBA career took off as DJ Diesel.

But what will be especially epic is RARE offers fans the official homecoming party for Kodak Black, who is was recently released from jail and attempting to get his career back to buzzworthy levels.

RARE kicks off on Oct. 6 at the Orlando Amphitheater in the Central Florida Fairgrounds.

Tickets for RARE can be purchased here.

Photo: Getty