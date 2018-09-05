Kanye West Apologizes To Drake, Addresses Pusha T Beef Via Twitter

While the beef between G.O.O.D. Music and OVO Sound was egged on by Pusha T and Drake‘s on-wax war of words, there appears to be an olive branch being extended to the Canadian superstar. Kanye West took to Twitter to apologize to Drizzy, saying he has love for the rapper and denying again he had anything to do with King Push’s blistering bars that he unleashed on “The Story of Adidion” diss track.

Around 3:56 AM ET, West tweeted a screencap of Drake’s Instagram page which featured the set design from his current world tour, which Yeezy praised.

“Sending good energy and love to Drake and family and crew. I haven’t seen the show in person but the images look incredible online,” West wrote. But then, he went on a long string of tweets addressing whatever growing feud the pair had and unveiled just how much the beef might have gotten started.

“I understand where the confusion started. Let me start by apologizing for stepping on your release date in the first place … We were building a bond and working on music together including squashing the issues with Cudi at our office,” West continued.

He added, “When I put the dates up I was a bit ramped up doing 25 tweets a day TMZ happened shortly after. [B]ecause we spoke about doing Lift Yourself together I should have given you the opportunity for us to do this together before I released it.”

West then went into saying he shouldn’t have produced any of Pusha T’s songs that were crafted to harm Drake.

“[S]ince we were building as friends and brothers I should have spoken to Pusha about the Quentin Miller bar. There should have been no songs with my involvement that had any negative energy towards you. I never listened to either diss track that followed but I did hear quotes from both songs after they were released.”

In closing, West wrote, “I did not have any conversations about your child with Pusha. I don’t play with the idea of people’s children after I spoke to Wiz a few years earlier. I understand Pusha’s issues as a man if someone mentions your fiancé men go mask off. I’ve done the same myself at times. I love you and I love Pusha and we all have an admiration for each other’s craft.”

West ended the apology by saying he intends to see Drake in concert over the next seven days.

This all comes as Drake teased a new track “No Stylist,” which features a light jab at West’s Yeezy brand. Drake nor OVO have yet to respond to the apology.

Photo: Getty