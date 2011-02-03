Juelz Santana Arrested & Being Held On $125-Thousand Bond

Juelz Santana Arrested

Dipset member Juelz Santana can’t catch a break.

As recently reported, Juelz Santana’s New Jersey recording studio was raided after a ten month long investigation surrounding Skull Gang member MC Hynief.

During the raid, police found several guns and other paraphernalia, resulting in the arrest of Hynief.

Now police have hit the Dipset lietenant, whose real name is Laron James, with multiple drugs and weapons charges as he was arrested today following a 10-month investigation.

The 28-year-old Dipset MC was charged on Wednesday with possession of a firearm and a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a handgun without having a permit, possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, and possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance within 1,000 feet of a school zone.

Police are also saying that Juelz is a member of the Blood street gang… (Wow, talk about using your raps against you.)

Santana is being held at the Bergen County jail in Hackensack, NJ on $125-thousand bond.

