Officials Say Mac Miller’s Home Didn’t Reveal Evidence Of Alleged Drug Abuse

The death of Mac Miller has sent ripples of shock and sadness throughout the entertainment industry, with his peers collectively mourning the loss while praising the Pittsburgh rapper for his contributions to music. As the investigation of his sudden passing remains underway, officials have visited Miller’s California home to retrieve his body but there was allegedly little to no evidence of drug abuse.

The Blast reports:

Sources close to the rapper’s death investigation tell us the operating theory is that Miller died from a possible drug overdose, but that has not been confirmed. We’re told there were no “obvious” signs of abuse at the scene — like a needle sticking out of his arm, and are told at this point it’s up in the air whether his death was an accidental overdose or natural.

As we reported, when emergency responders initially rushed over to Miller’s home in Studio City, they believed him to be in cardiac arrest.

The outlet adds that sources close to the investigation say an autopsy will be performed in the coming days along with a toxicity report.

Miller was 26.

Photo: WENN