Black Actors Sweep Four Guest Categories At The Emmys

Okay, maybe we should start paying (some more) attention to the Emmys. Black actors swept the four guest categories at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday night (Sept. 8), a history-making event.

Reports Variety:

Tiffany Haddish won best guest actress in a comedy for hosting “Saturday Night Live,” Ron Cephas Jones won best guest actor in a drama for “This Is Us,” Samira Wiley won best guest actress in a drama for “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and Katt Williams won best guest actor in a comedy for “Atlanta.”

Both Jones and Wiley had been nominated previously, while Williams and Haddish won in their first year being nommed.

The wins come amidst a larger push for diversity and inclusion in television, both in front of and behind the camera.

A Katt Williams acceptance speech on national would have been all types of epic.

The main Emmy ceremony goes down Sept. 17. Last year, Donald Glover and Sterling K. Brown took home lead actor wins, and a repeat would be well-deserved.

Photo: WENN