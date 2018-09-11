J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival Canceled Due To Hurricane Florence Threat

Fans of J. Cole were set to flock to North Carolina this weekend to take in the annual Dreamville Festival but those plans have been thwarted by Mother Nature. Due to the possible threat of Hurricane Florence slamming North Carolina this weekend, Cole was forced to cancel the epic music gathering.

“Mannn. Due to this Hurricane heading to NC, we have to cancel Dreamville Festival. We’re working to get another date, but right now safety is most important. I appreciate everybody that was headed to rock with us. 30,000 + were expected. Bsafe,” Cole tweeted on Monday (9/10).

As much of a bummer that has to be for fans hoping to see J. Cole and his star-studded lineup which included native daughter Rapsody, Young Thug, Nelly, Big Sean, and his acts from his label such as Ari Lennox, J.I.D., Bas, and EarthGang, safety is far more important.

Other scheduled events set to take place in North Carolina were also canceled due to the impending storm.

J. Cole has yet to announce a makeup date for the Dreamville Festival.

—

Photo: Dreamville