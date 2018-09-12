Geoffrey Owens To Guest Star On ‘NCIS: New Orleans’, Still Waiting On Money Nicki Minaj Pledged

Actor Geoffrey Owens has gone from “struggling,” because he had a gig at Trader Joe’s, to securing various bags. The latest—the former Cosby Show actor will be guest starring in an episode of NCIS: New Orleans.

Blessings on blessings.

Reports Deadline:

In the sixth episode of the upcoming season of the CBS drama, the Cosby Show alum is set to play Commander Adams, an old and valued friend who Pride (Scott Bakula) goes to for both medical and spiritual advice. Still emotionally reeling following his brush with death in the season finale/season premiere, Pride consults Adams about what could be causing his current symptoms and what his next course of action should be.

Shortly after the now infamous photos of Owens working at Trader Joe’s surfaced, Tyler Perry offered him a gig. The actor will now be appearing in 10 episodes Perry’s The Haves And the Have Nots drama on OWN.

Also worth noting, Nicki Minaj pledged to bless Owens with $25,000 last week during an episode of her Queen Radio. This is where we mentioning that Owens was clear he wasn’t hurting for money considering he is a working actor AND had a job. While there is nothing wrong with the kind gesture, she still hasn’t actually sent him the dough.

According to TMZ, Nick’s side claims they haven’t been able to contact Owens, while the actor’s side says, they ain’t hard to find. Bank on the money going to charity.

—

Photo: Getty