Russ Leaks Footage Of His Crew Giving Smokepurpp The Taper & Fade #FadeAdministration

Russ, possibly one of the most hated rappers in the game right now for a variety of reasons, has put gasoline or a slow-burning beef with Smokepurpp that reportedly led to some hands being laid. According to Russ, his crew stomped out Smokepurpp thus ramping up the growing feud to new levels.

Russ, who made his name in Atlanta, was a guest on The Breakfast Club recently and spoke about the fact he’s got so many detractors, his behavior on social media, and his anti-drug stance. If the reporting from DJ Akademiks is accurate, Russ’ Twitter rant about rappers using drugs and Smokepurpp’s profane response along with using a photo of Russ’ sister as an avi kicked off the beef.

This past July in Germany, Russ and Smokepurpp were performers at the Splash! Festival. During the Breakfast Club chat, Russ alluded to having footage of Smokepurpp getting whooped up on and threatened to put it out there. Sure enough, that footage is out there for public consumption but it appears Smokepurpp has responded.

Toothy troll Tekashi69 seemed pleased by Russ and crew handing out the fade and invited the rapper to his so-called Treway Gang.

Pretty certain all of this has to potential to end badly. Peep the footage and such below.

Photo: Getty