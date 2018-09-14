Wale Drops ‘Free Lunch’ EP [LISTEN]

Just a few months ago Wale signed a shiny new deal with Warner Bros. Records. While he’s been dropping treats for his fans here and there ever since, today (Sept. 14) the “DMV” rapper drops an EP to hold his fans down till a full-length studio LP makes its way to the public.

Taking to IG earlier to preview the tracklisting, the Free Lunch EP comes in at 5 cuts deep with Wale going solo on three tracks and Eric Billinger and J. Cole hopping on the remaining two (remember when Wale and J. Cole were taking shots at each other? Glad they’re cool again). No word yet on when we can expect his first full length LP on Warner Bros. but as long as he keeps giving his fans something to munch on while they wait for him to finish cooking it up, they can’t be too mad. Can they?

Check out Free Lunch below and let us know your thoughts on Wale’s latest project.