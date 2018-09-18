‘Black-Ish’ Actress Jennifer Lewis Rocks Full Nike Gear At The Emmys

Colin Kaepernick and Nike caused quite a stir with its recent “Just Do It” campaign featuring the free agent quarterback and activist, drawing a fine line between his supporters and NFL fans with an ax to grind. Black-ish actress Jennifer Lewis appeared at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards fully decked out in Nike apparel in clear support of Kap and his message.

Variety reports:

Broadway actress and “Black-ish” star Jenifer Lewis wore a custom Nike sweater with the brand’s emblem on the Emmys red carpet in support of Colin Kaepernick.

“I am wearing Nike to applaud them for supporting Colin Kaepernick and his protest against racial injustice and police brutality,” she told Variety on the carpet.

She explained that she was wondering, “What can I do? What can I do that’s meaningful? I’ll wear Nike. I’ll wear Nike to say thank you. Thank you for leading the resistance! We need more corporate America to stand up also.”

Nike’s new iteration of its “Just do it” ad campaign features the NFL free agent with the caption: “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”

Of course, this means the white folks who already don’t watch Black-ish will try to own the Libs and call for another struggle boycott that’ll fizzle out.

Photo: Getty