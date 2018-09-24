Samsung Wants To Give You A Chance To Squad Up With Ninja & Travis Scott On ‘Fortnite’

Fortnite fans that own either the Galaxy Note 9 or Galaxy Tab S4, Samsung has a special contest just for you.

Ever dreamed of playing Fortnite with Twitch legend Tyler “Ninja” Blevins here is your chance. All you have to do is share user-generated photos and clips of yourself playing the game using the super elite Galaxy skin on Twitter and Instagram using #NinjaGalaxySquad and #Contest hashtags.

One grand prize winner will join Ninja and Travis Scott who was revealed yesterday as one of the squad members. On top of playing alongside those two, the winner will receive the ultimate cross-platform gamer pack. Valued at $5,249, the gamer pack includes a 65” Class Q9FN QLED TV (2018), a 49” CHG90 QLED gaming monitor, and the new premium AKG N700NC Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones.

Now if you’re not fortunate enough to be selected as the grand prize winner don’t fret. Three runner-ups will receive the same cross-platform gamer pack listed above. Samsung will also choose 100 third place winners to win a pair of AKG N700NC Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones. So there are plenty of opportunities to be rewarded for participating in the contest.

The #NinjaGalaxySquad contest is currently underway and runs until September 30, 2018. Samsung will announce the grand prize winner early October 2018. The grand prize winner will squad up with Ninja and Travis and take part in a Twitch live stream sometime later in that month.

So if you own either device, you are ready to go, if you don’t and love Fortnite this a great incentive to do so. Customers who purchase a Galaxy Note 9 or Galaxy Tab S4 between September 18, 2018, and September 30, 2018, qualify for a special offer and will receive 10,000 V-bucks and gain access to the exclusive Galaxy skin within Fortnite. For more details on the promotion, you can head here, to learn more about the contest click here.

Happy gaming and good luck!

—

Photo: Samsung/Fortnite